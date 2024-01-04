US media reported on a meeting on Wednesday at the White House of US President Biden's national security team to consider a stronger military response to repeated attacks by Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea

  • the meeting reviewed possible options, including strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to two current administration officials
  • various options considered are more robust than those the White House has previously considered

I posted on the likelihood of this earlier in the week:

