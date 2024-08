Total household debt hits $17.8 trillion

Mortgage balances increase $77 billion to $12.52 trillion

Credit card balances up $27 billion to $1.14 trillion

Credit card balances up 5.8% y/y, nominally

Auto loans up $10 billion to $1.63 trillion

Total borrowing delinquency rate unchanged at 3.2% vs Q1

I don't see any signs of strain here but this is lagging data.