Prior was -67.1B

Goods -98.04B vs -97.78B prelim

Services +$18.82B

Exports +0.2%

Imports +4.6%

US-China deficit $32.32B vs $31.4B prior

This is just shy of the September deficit of $81.44B. There has been a remarkable erosion in US terms of trade. Much of that (and rising imports) speaks to the strength of the US consumer. This is also restrained by supply chain issues and could continue to balloon from here.