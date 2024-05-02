US trade data for March 2024

Prior month $-68.9 billion revised to $-69.5B

good trade balance for March $-91.54 billion versus $-91.838 billion

US exports who are $57.6 billion which was $-5.3 billion less than February exports

US imports were $327 billion which was 5.4 billion less than February imports

US goods deficit $-92.5 billion

Services surplus $23.1 billion

Capital goods imports $75.73 billion versus February imports of $75.67 billion

China's market-rate deficit was $-17.17 billion versus February's deficit of $-19.88 billion.

US March oil import price was $69.39 versus February's $66.97. That was 3% higher from March 2023 $67.38 per barrel.

