- Prior month $-67.4 billion revised to $-67.2 billion
- International trade deficit for January 2023 -68.3 being dollars versus -$68.9 billion estimate
- good trade balance $-91.09 billion versus -91.5 billion preliminary. Last month -89.67 billion
- exports came in at $257.5 billion or $8.5 billion more than December. Exports were up 3.4% on the month
- imports came in at $325.8 billion or up $9.6 billion more than December. Imports were up 3.0% on the month
The January increase in goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $90.1 billion in a decrease in the services surplus of $1.7 billion to $21.8 billion.
Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit decreased $19.2 billion or 21.9% from January 2022. Exports increased $30.2 billion or 13.3%. Imports increased $11.0 billion or 3.5%.
