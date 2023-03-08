Goods and services trade deficit
US goods and services trade deficit for January 2023
  • Prior month $-67.4 billion revised to $-67.2 billion
  • International trade deficit for January 2023 -68.3 being dollars versus -$68.9 billion estimate
  • good trade balance $-91.09 billion versus -91.5 billion preliminary. Last month -89.67 billion
  • exports came in at $257.5 billion or $8.5 billion more than December. Exports were up 3.4% on the month
  • imports came in at $325.8 billion or up $9.6 billion more than December. Imports were up 3.0% on the month

The January increase in goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $90.1 billion in a decrease in the services surplus of $1.7 billion to $21.8 billion.

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit decreased $19.2 billion or 21.9% from January 2022. Exports increased $30.2 billion or 13.3%. Imports increased $11.0 billion or 3.5%.

