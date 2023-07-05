US traders returning from 4 July holiday on Tuesday and pushing stock prices to the downside after modest gains on Monday to start the trading month.

Concerns about global growth are weighing on the indices. European and China services PMI were weaker than expected.

A snapshot of the markets shows:

Dow industrial average is down 134 points are -0.3% 34285

S&P index down -15.5 points or -0.35% at 4440.10

NASDAQ index down -41 points or -0.30% at 13775.59

In other markets,

Crude oil is higher despite global growth concerns. Saudi Arabia pledging to support the price has helped to push the price higher. Crude oil is trading up $2.14 or 3.05% at $71.93.

Spot gold is up $4.12 or 0.20% at $1929.30

Silver is up $0.23 or 1.03% at $23.16

Bitcoin is trading steady at $30,277

In the US debt market, yields are mixed: