As a reminder, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will open at its regular time on Friday but will close at 1 pm US Eastern time..

The US bond market will also be open Friday but close early also at 2 pm US Eastern time.

For FX, markets remain open but with the absence of US investment flows it'll tend to be on the quiet and illiquid end of the spectrum.

