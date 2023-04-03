>
US Treas Sec Yellen says OPEC+ oil output cut is not positive for global growth
US Treasury Secretary Yellen
-
OPEC+ production cut 'very unconstructive act,' clearly not positive
for global growth
- Lower gasoline
prices have helped with holding down inflation
Inflation
Read this Term, OPEC+ move will not
help
- OPEC+ move adds to
uncertainty and burdens on consumers at a time when inflation is
already high
- She does not see
OPEC+ as having impact on appropriate level of western price cap on
Russian crude oil
Crude Oil
Read this Term, now at $60/barrel
- She does not believe
it is appropriate at this time to change level of Russian oil price
cap, could be revisited
- Russian price cap is
working, has led to large and widening discounts on Russian crude
And also:
-
Says deposit outflows from small and medium-sized banks are
diminishing, 'actions we've taken have certainly helped'
- US Banking situation
stabilizing, but watching it very closely
- Not willing to allow
contagious runs to develop in US Banking system
- US Banking system is
well-capitalized and liquid, federal reserve is available as lender
of last resort
- FSOC has focused on
a range of issues including financial risks, has not put all of its
recent focus on climate change risks
A clearly not happy Jan.
