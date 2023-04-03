US Treasury Secretary Yellen

And also:

  • Says deposit outflows from small and medium-sized banks are diminishing, 'actions we've taken have certainly helped'
  • US Banking situation stabilizing, but watching it very closely
  • Not willing to allow contagious runs to develop in US Banking system
  • US Banking system is well-capitalized and liquid, federal reserve is available as lender of last resort
  • FSOC has focused on a range of issues including financial risks, has not put all of its recent focus on climate change risks
Yellen

A clearly not happy Jan.