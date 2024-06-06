The U.S. Treasury will auction off 3/10/30-year coupon issues week.

3-year $58 billion as expected

10-year $39 billion as expected

30-year $22 billion as expected.

The 10 and 30 year will be re-opened (9 year 11 months and 29 year 11 months). The 3 year will be a new issue.

The three year will be auctioned on Monday, June 10. The 10 year on Tuesday, June 11 and the 30 year on Thursday, June 13.

The FOMC meeting will be on Wednesday, June 12. In the old days, the treasury would auction off coupon issues on FOMC rate days. That is not the case anymore. Hence the skip on June 11.