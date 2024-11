The US treasury will auction off the three year notes at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Tail: -0.2 basis points

Bid to cover: 2.57X

DIrects (domestic buyers): 18.7%

Indirects (international Buyers): 66.5%

Dealers (they take the rest) 15.8%

THe high yield last month came in at 4.13%

The current 3 year yield is at 4.150%, down around 3 bps on the day.