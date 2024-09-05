The US treasury will sell
- $58 billion of 3 year notes on Tuesday,
- $39 billion up 10 year notes (9 year and 11 month actually) on Wednesday, and
- $22 billion of 30 year bonds (29 year and 11 month actually) on Thursday
The size of the 10 and 30-year issues are unexpectedly cut by 3 billion each. Cash flow must be better for the treasury. Either that of they will look to increase the shorter-term bill issues.
Last month, the 10-year note auction was not that great. Here were the results vs the 6 month averages and the WI level at the time of the auction.
- High yield at 3.960%
- WI level at the time of the auction 3.929%
- Tail +3.1 basis points versus 6-month average of 0.1 basis points
- Bid to Cover 2.32X vs 6-month average of 2.52X
- Dealers 17.88% vs 6-month average of 15.5%
- Directs 15.9% vs 6-month average of 17.1%
- Indirects 66.2% versus 6- month average of 67.5%
AUCTION GRADE: D-