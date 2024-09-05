The US treasury will sell

$58 billion of 3 year notes on Tuesday,

$39 billion up 10 year notes (9 year and 11 month actually) on Wednesday, and

$22 billion of 30 year bonds (29 year and 11 month actually) on Thursday

The size of the 10 and 30-year issues are unexpectedly cut by 3 billion each. Cash flow must be better for the treasury. Either that of they will look to increase the shorter-term bill issues.

Last month, the 10-year note auction was not that great. Here were the results vs the 6 month averages and the WI level at the time of the auction.

High yield at 3.960%

WI level at the time of the auction 3.929%

Tail +3.1 basis points versus 6-month average of 0.1 basis points

Bid to Cover 2.32X vs 6-month average of 2.52X

Dealers 17.88% vs 6-month average of 15.5%

Directs 15.9% vs 6-month average of 17.1%

Indirects 66.2% versus 6- month average of 67.5%

AUCTION GRADE: D-