- High yield 2.815%
- WI level 2.806%
- Tail 0.9bps versus six month average of 1.0 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.30X vs six month average of 2.31X
- Directs 18.9% versus six month average of 17.1%
- Indirect 65.2% versus six month average of 65.8%
- Dealers 15.9% versus six month average of 17.1%
Auction grade: B-
Highlights:
- much better than the 10 year auction yesterday
- Bid to cover was on par with the average
- Tail was on par with the average
- Domestic demand was higher
- International demand was a little lower
- Dealers took modestly less.