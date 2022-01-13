The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $22 billion and 30 year bonds. The auction results versus six month averages are the following:

High yield . Last month the high yield came in at 1.895%

WI level at the time of auction 2.072%

Tail 0.3 basis points vs six month average of 3.2 basis points

Bid to cover 2.35X vs six month average of 2.28X

Directs 17.08% vs six month average of 17.7%

Indirects 64.9% vs six month average of 63.6%

Dealers 17.9% vs six month average of 17.7%

Auction Grade: B

Small tail is ok relative to the 6 month average

Bid to cover is above the average. So good coverage

Directs, Indirects and Dealers were near on the 6 month averages.

My grade is better than Rick Santelli (CNBC) who gave it a C-. I think he was a little harsh grading on a curve off the recent auctions.