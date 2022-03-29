The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $47 billion of 7 year notes:

Grade: B-/C+

The auction had some mixed results.

The good:

  • Bid to cover higher than the six month average
  • Strong domestic demand as direct bidders came in at 28.6% all above the 6 month average (rotation out of stocks into bonds perhaps)
  • Dealer not saddled with excess supply

The bad:

  • The auction still needed a 1.3 bp tail vs six month average of 0.3 basis points to distribute the issue
  • international demand (indirects) was slightly less than the six month average