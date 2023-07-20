High yield 1.495%

WI level at the time of the auction 1.546%

Tail -5.1 basis points

Bid to cover 2.51X (previous 2.31X)

Directs 12.67% vs previous 5.9%

Indirects 85.84% vs previous 76.4%

Dealers 1.49% vs previous 7.7%

The last 10-year TIPS was on May 18th. Strong demand.

The yields along the treasury curve are coming off a little bit at least in the shorter end: