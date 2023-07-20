- High yield 1.495%
- WI level at the time of the auction 1.546%
- Tail -5.1 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.51X (previous 2.31X)
- Directs 12.67% vs previous 5.9%
- Indirects 85.84% vs previous 76.4%
- Dealers 1.49% vs previous 7.7%
The last 10-year TIPS was on May 18th. Strong demand.
The yields along the treasury curve are coming off a little bit at least in the shorter end:
- 2-year yield 4.849%, +9.4 basis points. The high yield reached 4.84%
- 10-year yield 3.866%, +12.4 basis points. The high yield reached 3.872%
- 30-year 3.922%, plus a .3 basis points. The high yield reached 3.925%