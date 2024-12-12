The US treasury auctioned off $22B of 30 year bonds. The folllowing are the results along with the resuilts of the major components compared to the 6 month averages:

High yield 4.535%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.523%

Tail 1.2 bps vs 0.2 basis points aveeage

Bid to cover 2.39X vs 2.44X average

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1% vs 17.8%. average

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 66.5% vs 67.7%.average

Dealers 14.4% vs 14.5% average

AUCTION GRADE:C-

There was a positive tail of 1.2bps above 0.2bp average. The Bid to cover was a touch below the average. The good is that the domestic demand was a touch higher than normal. The international demand was a touch less than average, and the dealer takedown was around the average.

Yields are modestly higher with the: