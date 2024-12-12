The US treasury auctioned off $22B of 30 year bonds. The folllowing are the results along with the resuilts of the major components compared to the 6 month averages:

  • High yield 4.535%
  • WI level at the time of the auction 4.523%
  • Tail 1.2 bps vs 0.2 basis points aveeage
  • Bid to cover 2.39X vs 2.44X average
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1% vs 17.8%. average
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 66.5% vs 67.7%.average
  • Dealers 14.4% vs 14.5% average

AUCTION GRADE:C-

There was a positive tail of 1.2bps above 0.2bp average. The Bid to cover was a touch below the average. The good is that the domestic demand was a touch higher than normal. The international demand was a touch less than average, and the dealer takedown was around the average.

Yields are modestly higher with the:

  • 2-year 4.169% to 4.172%
  • 10-year 4.300% to 4.310%
  • 30-year 4.523% to 4.536%