High Yield : 4.420% Previous: 4.899% Six-auction average: 4.316%

: 4.420% Tail :-0.5 bps Previous: 1.9 basis points Six-auction average: 0.1 basis points

:-0.5 bps Bid-to-Cover Ratio :2.46X Previous: 2.36x Six-auction average: 2.52x

:2.46X Dealers : 16.9% Previous: 19.4% Six-auction average: 13.3%

: 16.9% Directs :17.6% Previous: 19.1% Six-auction average: 19.1%

:17.6% Indirects :65.5% Previous: 61.5% Six-auction average: 67.6%

:65.5%

Auction Grade: C+

Highlights: Unlike the 2 year note auction from earlier, there was a negative tail. The Bid to cover was ok, but short of the 6-month average. The international and domestic demand was less than the 6-month averages. That led to more supply heading to the dealers.