The US treasuries $36 billion auction of 10 year notes came in with:

High yield 1.723%

Tail +0.3 basis points

WI yield 1.720%

Bid to cover 2.51X versus 2.5x

Dealers 16.61% vs 13.5%

Directs 17.86% versus 16.1%

Indirects 63.5% versus 70.5%

Auction Grade: C-

The yield of the 10 year came down from about 1.800% yesterday to the auction yield of 1.723% today. So there was some buying into the supply. However, the yield was still up some 21 basis points from last month auction.

The bid the cover was spot on to the 6-month average.

The domestic demand as represented by the Direct bid percentage was higher than the average

The international demand was much worse however.

As a result the dealers were saddled with more than usual of the issue.

Not all that great but not a total disaster either.

PS Rick Santelli on CNBC concurred and gave the same grade.

