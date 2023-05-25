High- yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term

WI level at the time of the auction 3.835%

Bid to cover 2.61X versus six-month average of 2.46X

Tail -0.8 basis points versus six-month average of +0.9 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 17.3% versus six-month average of 18.8%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 72.3% versus six-month average of 66.6%

Dealers (they take the rest) 10.4% versus six-month average of 14.5%

Auction Grade: A

Highlights once again center on the strong demand from international players. Domestic demand was lower than the six-month average. The tail of -0.8 basis points compares favorably to the average of +0.9 basis points. Bid Bid In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur Read this Term to cover was comfortably above the six-month average as well indicative of a strong demand.

The last auction in April came in at a high yield of 3.563% with a tale of 1.5 basis points and bid to the cover of 2.41X

No complaints for the 3 auctions this week with all of them having negative tails vs the WI level at the time of the auction. The bid to covers were strong for each. The demand was led by international traders in each auction.