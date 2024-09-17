High Yield: 4.039%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.019%

Tail: +2.0 basis points

Bid-to-Cover: 2.51X

Dealer Participation: 18.6%

Direct Bidders: 16.3%

Indirect Bidders: 65.09%

Last month: 71.0%

Six-auction average: 74.2%

AUCTION GRADE: D-

All the components were less than the 6 month averages. I only give it a D- because I heard that failing grades are not given out anymore. So am feeling generous, but it was not supported by buyers.

The good news is the 20 year is not a maturity that is in demand. Hence, the amounts auctioned are much lower than the $38 or so billion for 10 and 30 year issues.

The reaction across the yield curve is somewhat modest as well.