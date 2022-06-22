>
US treasury auctions off $14 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 3.488%
US treasury auctions off $14 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 3.488%
-
WI level at the time of the auction 3.486%
- High yield 3.488%
- tail +0.2 basis points. The 6 month averages -0.6 basis points
- bid to cover 2.6X vs. six-month average of 2.55X
- dealers 12.4% vs. six-month average of 13.0%
- directs 20.2% vs. six-month average of 18.7% six-month average
- indirects 67.4% vs. six-month average of 68.3%
Auction grade: C
- Tail: C
- Bid to cover: C+
- Dealers: B-
- Directs: C+
- Indirects: C-
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW