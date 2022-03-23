The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $16 billion of 20 year bonds.

Auction Grade: A+

Highlights:

  • Tail is negative indicative of strong demand. The average is +0.8 basis points for this issue.
  • The domestic demand was well above its six month average indicative of strong demand
  • International demand (indirects) was also comfortably above the six month average
  • primary dealers are left with less than 10% versus normal around 18%

There is nothing wrong with the demand at the higher rates.

The 10 year yield is now down about -5.1 basis points while the 30 year is down -6.7 basis points.