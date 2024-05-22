High yield:

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.637%

Tail -0.2 basis points versus six month average of 0.0 basis points

Bid to Cover: 2.51X versus six month average of 2.61X

DIrects (a measure of domestic demand): 19.18 %versus six month average of 18.5%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 70.76 % versus six with average of 68.3%

Dealers:10.1% versus six month average of 13.2%

Auction Grade: A

The only miss is the Bid to Cover which was below the 6 month average, but there still was a negative tail. The domestic and international demand was above expectations