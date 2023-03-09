US treasury auctions off $18 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 3.877%
WI level at the time of the auction 3.871%
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as
Read this Term 3.877%
- WI level at the time of the auction 3.871%
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
Read this Term to cover 2.35X vs 2.36X six month average
- Tail 0.6 bps vs +0.1 basis points six month average
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.84% vs 19.1% six month average
- Indirect (a measure of international demand) 70.72% vs 68.9% six month average
- Dealers (they take the rest) 9.45% vs. 12.2% six month average
Although the tale was 0.6 basis points, the other metrics of the auction average to above average. They bid the cover was close to the average. Domestic demand was higher than the average. The international demand was also higher than the normal. That left a below average balance for the dealers.
I was given auction grade of C+
