The 30 year bond auction was met with strong demand from international investors. Domestic buyers were less than the six-month average. Nevertheless the strong international bid led to a tail of -1.5 basis points which is much less than the +0.2 basis point average over the last 6 months. The dealers were still saddled with less than six-month average.

Auction grade: A

For the week, the 3 and 30 year auction were both solid A's on the grading scale. The 10 year note auction was less well received, but still solid.