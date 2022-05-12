Auction Grade: A

Highlights: The 30 year auction was met with high demand as indicated by a higher-than-expected bid to cover, a -0.9 basis point tail (vs six-month average of 1.4 basis points). The demand was from international investors as a more nearly 70% of the auction. Domestic demand was below the six-month average. The dealers were saddled with less than what is normal.

A good ending to the refunding calendar this week.