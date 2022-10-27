Auction grade: D

The only positive was that the domestic demand (direct bids) was higher than the six-month average at 22.72% vs. 19.1%. Other than that, the details of the auction compared to the 6 month averages were all disappointing.

  • Positive tail
  • lower bid to cover
  • lowered international demand through the Indirects
  • Dealers were saddled with more of the auction vs the average

Yuck.

The 2 year and 7 year were duds this week led by lower international demand.

The 5 year auction was the best, and led by stronger international demand.