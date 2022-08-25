  • High yields 3.13%
  • Tail -2.8 bps
  • WI level 3.158%
  • Bid to cover 2.65X versus six with average of 2.46X
  • Directs 15.7% versus six month average of 21.8%
  • Indirects 75.72% vs 6 month average of 64.2%
  • Dealers 8.85% versus six month average of 13.9%

Auction Grade: A

In contrast to the 2 and 5 year auction, the buyers came in to support the 7 year.

The tail of -2.8 bps shows strong demand. The demand came from international buyers who took nearly 11% more than the 6-month average. Admittedly, the domestic demand was less but bid to cover was still comfortably above the 6 month average (2.65x vs 2.46x average).

Dealers were saddled with much less than average at just 8.85%.

The overseas investers own this auction.

