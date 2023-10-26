High yield: 4.908%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.91%

Tail: -0.2 bps (previous: 0.3bps, six-auction average: -0.2bps)

Bid-to-Cover: 2.7x (previous: 2.47x, six-auction average: 2.73x)

Dealers (they take the leftovers from the domestic and international investors): 10.98% (previous: 14.6%, six-auction average: 12.0%)

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 18.4% (previous: 19.9%, six-auction average: 17.6%)

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 70.62% (previous: 65.5%, six-auction average: 70.4%)

AUCTION GRADE: Compared to yesterday, an A.

The market was nervous going into the auction especially given the weak demand yesterday. However, both domestic and international demand was stronger than the 6-month average (by a little). The bid to cover was near the 6-month average. Dealers were saddled with less than normal.

If the grade was not curverd given the recent auctions, the auction grade was more like a B-/C+, but relatively, it gets a sigh of relief and better grade.

Yields have moved a little lower with:

5 year at 4.816% -10 basis points

10 year 4.872% -7.9 basis points

30 year 5.024% -6.8 basis points

In the stock market (not sure I can trust), the declines have been paired a bit