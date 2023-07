High yield 4.534%

Tail 0.2 basis points versus the six-month average of 0.3 basis points

Bid to cover 2.88X versus the six-month average of 2.56X

Dealers 10.8% versus the six-month average of 16.9%

Directs 19.8% versus the six-month average of 18.6%

Indirect 69.4% versus the 6-month average of 64.5%

Auction grade: A

All the components of the auction were better than the six-month averages. The dealers were saddled with much less than expectations