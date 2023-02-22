Auction grade: B

Highlights and lowlights:

The 5 year note auction had a small tail of 0.3 basis points. The bid to cover was close enough to the six-month average. What was decent is that the domestic and international demand was both above their six-month averages. That lowered the lift for the dealers. They only had to take 11.02% versus what is normally 16.6%

So although the auction wasn't stellar, it still was congruent with steady to above average investor demand at the higher current yields