US treasury auctions off $44 billion of 3 year notes at a high yield of 2.927%
WI level at the time will auction was 2.917%
- High yield
Yield
- High yield
- WI level at the time of auction 2.917%
- Tail 1.0 basis points vs. a six-month average or 0.0 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.45X vs. six-month average of 2.47X
- Directs 23.57% vs. six-month average of 16.5%
- Indirects 51.51% vs. six-month average of 59.0%
- Dealers 24.91% vs six-month average of 24.8%
Auction grade: D+
- The tail 1 basis point is higher than the six-month average of 0.0 basis points
- Directs – a measure of domestic demand - was fairly high at 23.57% vs. six-month average 16.5%
- Indirects – a measure of international demand – was poor at 51.51% vs. the six-month average of 59.0%
- The dealers took just above the six-month average
The auction results were average to below average for most of the majors with the exception of the domestic demand. International demand which accounts for the largest buyers of US treasuries was very weak. Dealers got near the average thanks to the domestic demand but that came as a result of a yield concession of +1 basis point (investors needed a basis point more to buy the issue)
