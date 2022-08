high yield 3.307%

Tail 1.4 bps vs 6 month average of -0.3 bps

Bid to cover 2.49X vs 6 month avg of 2.59X

Dealers 23% vs 6-month average of 17.4%

Directs 17.3 vs 6-month average of 22.2%

Indirects 59.7% vs 6-month average of 60.4%

Auction Grade: F (Rick Santelli gave it a D-)

There is nothing good about the auction of 2 year notes today. Demand from domestic and international buyers was well below the 6 month averages. The Dealers are saddled with much more than average