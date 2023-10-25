The US treasury auctioned off the $52 billion a 5 year note at a high yield of 4.899%

WI level at the time of auction was 4.88%

Tail 1.9 basis points. The six-month average was -0.4 basis points

Bid to cover came in at 2.36Xversus six-month average of 2.99X

Dealers 19.4% versus six-month average of 12.3%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1% versus a 6 month average of 18.8%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 61.5% versus six-month average of 68.9%

Auction Grade: D-

The 5 year auction was horrible. The auction had a positive 1.9 basis point tail. The Bid to cover was well below the 6 month average. Domestic demand as measured by direct bidders was near the six-month average, but international demand was well below the 6 month average (and the prior of 71.1%).

Dealers take up the slack and were settled with 19.4% well above the six-month average of 12.3%.

Yuck!

Yields have moved up after the results