High yield 1.769%

WI level 1.770%

Tail -0.1bps vs 6 month avg of 0.7 bps

Bid to cover 2.36X vs 2.28 average

Directs 22.9% vs 20.9% average

Indirects 62.7% vs 60.4% average

Dealers 14.5% vs 19.4% average

The US treasury sold $53B of 7 year notes with relatively strong demand.

Auction grade: A-

Highlights:

A negative tail of -0.1 basis point. That compares favorably to the 0.7 bp average over the last 6 months

The bid to cover beat the 6 month average

Both the domestic (directs) and international (indirects) were higher than the average

The dealers were saddled with less supply.

Another strong auction as the rise in yields is favorable especially for international traders. Lower stocks is also a positive for the auctions of late as investors diversify more (put cash to work in debt instruments). The 2 and 5 year note auctions earlier this week were also met with strong demand.