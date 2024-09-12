The US treasury auctioned off $58 billion of the 30 year bonds.

High yield: 4.015%

Previous 4.314%

six-month average 4.460%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.001%

Tail: 1.4 bps

Previous: 3.1 basis points

6-month average: 0.3 basis points

Bid to Cover: 2.38X

Previous: 2.31X

6-month average: 2.39X

Dealers: 15.7%

Previous: 19.2%

6-month average: 15.9%

Directs: 15.7%

Previous: 15.5%

6-month average: 18.6%

Indirects: 68.68%

Previous: 65.3%

6-month average: 65.5%

AUCTION GRADE: D+

The 30 year bond auction was not as successful as the three and 10 year coupon auctions earlier this week.

There was a positive tail of 1.4 basis points. The only good about that is last month it was a 3.1 basis points

The bid to cover was on par with the 6 month average

The Dealers were saddled with the average as well.

Domestic demand was less than the average

International demand was above the average providing some positive.

The grade is below average but last month was much worse.