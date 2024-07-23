US treasury auctions off $69 billion at a high yield of 4.434%

High yield 4.434%

Tail -2.3 basis points vs six month average of 0.2 basis points

Bid to cover 2.81X vs six month average of 2.58X. Best since August 2023

Direct (a measure o domestic demand) 14.42% versus six month average of 21.0%. Weakest since Jan of 2022

Indirects (international demand) 76.57% versus six month average of 64.3%. Highest on record.

Dealers 9.01% versus six month average of 14.7%

AUCTION GRADE: A

The only thing bad about the auction was that the international demand outbid the domestic buyers. There was a negative tail. The bid to cover was well above the six month average.