The US treasury auctioned off $70 billion of five year notes at a high yield of 4.197%. Details of the auction:

High yield 4.197%

Tail -0.2 basis points versus six-month average of 0.7 basis points

Bid to cover 2.43X vs six-month average of 2.37X

Directs 24.58% versus six-month average of 16.0%

Indirects 64.12% versus six-month average of 69.7%

Dealers 11.3% vs six-month average of 14.3%

Auction Grade: A-

The domestic buyers showed up and but well above their six-month average at 24.58%. International buyers were less than their norm by about 5%, however.

The Bid to cover was above the average. The Tail of -0.2 bps vs six-month averages 0.7 basis points was also positive.