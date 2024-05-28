High-yield 4.553%

WI level at the time of the option 4.540%

Tail: +1.3 basis points versus six average of. -0.1 BPs

Bid-to-cover: 2.3X versus a six month average of 2.41x

Dealers: 19.52% versus a six month average of 16.0%

Directs: 15.44% versus the six-month average of 17.9%

Indirects: 65.04% versus a six month average of 66.1%

The tail was rather larger 1.3 basis points. The bid to cover was also disappointing. Directs - a measure of domestic demand - was lighter than the month average. The international demand was also lower than average.

Two auctions today and two auctions with sluggish demand.

Auction grade: D+ (which is probably generous)

Yields are now higher with the:

5-year at 4.568% up 3.8 basis points

10-year yield 4.520%, +4.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.636%, +5.9 basis points

US stocks are dipping a bit but the NASDAQ index is still up 85 points or 0.50%. The Dow Industrial Average is down -229 points however and the S&P indexes trading back toward unchanged.