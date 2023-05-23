High-yield 4.30%

WI level 4.315%

tail -1.5 basis points versus a 6-month average of -0.1 basis points

Bid to cover 2.9X versus 6 month average of 2.67X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 15.6% vs 6 month average of 21.1%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 68.2% vs 6-month average of 60.0%. Best since June 2009

Dealers 16.2% vs 6-month average of 18.8%

Auction Grade: B+

The auction was saved by the international demand which was well above the 6-month average. The domestic demand was not great at 15.6% (vs 21.1%).

The last auction sold at a high yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term of 3.969% with a tale of +0.3 basis points and a bid to cover near the 6-month average of 2.68X