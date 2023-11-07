High Yield: 4.701%. Previous rate was 4.74%, with a six-auction average of 4.372%.

Tail: -0.1 basis points. Previous 1.7 basis points (bps), with a six-auction average of -0.3 bps.

Bid-to-Cover: 2.67X. Previous 2.56X, with a six-auction average of 2.79X.

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 19.13%. Previous 21.9%, with a six-auction average of 19.2%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 64.6%. Previous 56.0%, with a six-auction average of 65.3%.

Dealers (they take the rest): 16.26%. Previous 22.1%, with a six-auction average of 15.5%.

Auction grade: C+

Compared to the last 3 year note auction, this was stellar, but overall it was modestly better than average.

The bid to cover was less than the 6 month average, the indirect (international demand) were marginally lower than the 6-month average. The Directs (domestic demand) were pretty much on par with the 6 month average. There was the smallest of details that -0.1 basis points.