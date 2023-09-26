High Yield : The prior auction came in at 5.024% with a six-auction average of 5.085%.

: The prior auction came in at 5.024% with a six-auction average of 5.085%. WI level at the time of auction was 5.085%

Tail : 0.0 tail Tail last was at -0.4bps with a six-auction average of -0.1bps.

: 0.0 tail Tail last was at -0.4bps with a six-auction average of -0.1bps. Bid-to-Cover : 2.73X. The bid to cover was previously at 2.94x with a six-auction average of 3.13x.

: 2.73X. The bid to cover was previously at 2.94x with a six-auction average of 3.13x. Dealers : 13.99%. The dealer participation was previously at 15.0% with a six-auction average of 16.7%.

: 13.99%. The dealer participation was previously at 15.0% with a six-auction average of 16.7%. Directs : 20.99% . The level of Directs (domestic buyers) was previously at 20.0% with a six-auction average of 19.8%.

: 20.99% . The level of Directs (domestic buyers) was previously at 20.0% with a six-auction average of 19.8%. Indirects: 65.02% The level of indirect (overseas buyers) was previously at 65.0% with a six-auction average of 63.5%.

The Auction Grade: B-

The bid to cover was less than the 6 month average. Directs and Indirects were a little better than the 6-month average.