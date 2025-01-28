- High yield 4.457%
- WI level at the time of the auction 4.466%
- Tail:-0.9 basis points versus 6--month average of -1.0 basis points
- Bid to Cover: 2.64X vs. six-month average of 2.66X
- DIrects (Domestic demand): 23.06% vs 6-month average of 16.3%
- Indirects (international demand): 67.08% vs 6-month avearage of 74.0%
- Dealers (they take the rest): 9.86x% vs 6-month average of 9.7%
Auction Grade: C
The tail of -0.9 basis points was the good new but only average compared to the 6 month average. The Bid to cover was also average. Domestic demand was strong but the international demand was weaker than average. The dealers took about the average.
I was going to give a C+/B- but on 2nd view, it is near the 6 month averages. So I give it a C vs the history (average).