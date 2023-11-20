High Yield: 4.780% vs Previous: 5.245%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.79%

Tail: -1.0 bp vs 6-auction average: -0.7bps. Previous: -1.2bps.

Bid-to-Cover: 2.58 times x vs 6 month average of 2.67X. Previous: 2.59x.

Dealers: 9.5% versus 6 month average of 10.2%. Previous: 11.9%.

Directs: 16.5% versus six-month average of 19.7%. Previous: 15.2%.

Indirects: 74.0% versus six-month average of 70.1%. Previous: 72.9%

Auction Grade: B+

Highlights:

A negative tail which is good

Bid to cover was average

Domestic demand was weaker than the six-month average at 16.5%. Not so great

International demand at 74% was much stronger than the six-month average. Strong demand

Overall the dealers were left with lower than the six-month average.

Looking at the US yield curve, the two-year is up marginally but the longer and is trading near lows for the day: