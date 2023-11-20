- High Yield: 4.780% vs Previous: 5.245%
- WI level at the time of the auction 4.79%
- Tail: -1.0 bp vs 6-auction average: -0.7bps. Previous: -1.2bps.
- Bid-to-Cover: 2.58 times x vs 6 month average of 2.67X. Previous: 2.59x.
- Dealers: 9.5% versus 6 month average of 10.2%. Previous: 11.9%.
- Directs: 16.5% versus six-month average of 19.7%. Previous: 15.2%.
- Indirects: 74.0% versus six-month average of 70.1%. Previous: 72.9%
Auction Grade: B+
Highlights:
- A negative tail which is good
- Bid to cover was average
- Domestic demand was weaker than the six-month average at 16.5%. Not so great
- International demand at 74% was much stronger than the six-month average. Strong demand
- Overall the dealers were left with lower than the six-month average.
Looking at the US yield curve, the two-year is up marginally but the longer and is trading near lows for the day:
- 2-year yield 4.908%, +0.2 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.444%, -1.1 basis points
- 10 year 4.427%, -1.3 basis points
- 30-year 4.572%, -2.5 basis points