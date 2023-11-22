Here's a summary of the U.S. Treasury's upcoming coupon note and bill auctions for next week

Scheduled Sales of Notes : Sale of $54 billion of 2-year notes on November 27th. Sale of $55 billion of 5-year notes on November 27th. Sale of $39 billion of 7-year notes on November 28th. All these notes are set to settle on November 30th.

Change in 42-Day CMBs : Reduction in 42-day Cash Management Bills (CMBs) to $70 billion, down from $75 billion. These CMBs will be sold on November 28th and will settle on November 30th.

Status of Weekly Bills : 13-week bills: Unchanged at $75 billion, to be sold on November 27th. 26-week bills: Unchanged at $68 billion, to be sold on November 27th. 52-week bills: Unchanged at $44 billion, to be sold on November 28th. All these bills will settle on November 30th.



More attention has been made toward the coupon note auctions given the expected increase going forward to fund US deficits.