Here's a summary of the U.S. Treasury's upcoming coupon note and bill auctions for next week
Scheduled Sales of Notes:
- Sale of $54 billion of 2-year notes on November 27th.
- Sale of $55 billion of 5-year notes on November 27th.
- Sale of $39 billion of 7-year notes on November 28th.
- All these notes are set to settle on November 30th.
Change in 42-Day CMBs:
- Reduction in 42-day Cash Management Bills (CMBs) to $70 billion, down from $75 billion.
- These CMBs will be sold on November 28th and will settle on November 30th.
Status of Weekly Bills:
- 13-week bills: Unchanged at $75 billion, to be sold on November 27th.
- 26-week bills: Unchanged at $68 billion, to be sold on November 27th.
- 52-week bills: Unchanged at $44 billion, to be sold on November 28th.
- All these bills will settle on November 30th.
More attention has been made toward the coupon note auctions given the expected increase going forward to fund US deficits.