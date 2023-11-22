Here's a summary of the U.S. Treasury's upcoming coupon note and bill auctions for next week

  • Scheduled Sales of Notes:

    • Sale of $54 billion of 2-year notes on November 27th.
    • Sale of $55 billion of 5-year notes on November 27th.
    • Sale of $39 billion of 7-year notes on November 28th.
    • All these notes are set to settle on November 30th.

  • Change in 42-Day CMBs:

    • Reduction in 42-day Cash Management Bills (CMBs) to $70 billion, down from $75 billion.
    • These CMBs will be sold on November 28th and will settle on November 30th.

  • Status of Weekly Bills:

    • 13-week bills: Unchanged at $75 billion, to be sold on November 27th.
    • 26-week bills: Unchanged at $68 billion, to be sold on November 27th.
    • 52-week bills: Unchanged at $44 billion, to be sold on November 28th.
    • All these bills will settle on November 30th.

More attention has been made toward the coupon note auctions given the expected increase going forward to fund US deficits.