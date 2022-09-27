With markets particularly sensitive to US yields, the US treasury will resume the auction calendar this week with the sale of $44 billion and 5 year notes at the top of the hour (they sold 2 year notes yesterday and will sell 7 year notes tomorrow).

The key 6 month averages of the key components will determine success or failure. If there is a decent auction, it has generally been because of strong international demand as investors (the indirect bidding) take advantage of the higher US rates and safety.

Some of the key 6 month averages for the 5 year auction shows:

The last auction yield came in at 3.23%. The current 5 year yield is trading at 4.19% well above the average from last month. Will the demand show up?