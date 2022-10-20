As rates move higher, the US treasury will auction off 2, 5, 7 year notes next week. Yields are at or near their highest cycle levels and levels since 2007/2008.

The details:

  • $42 billion of two-year notes on October 25
  • $43 billion and 5 year notes on October 26
  • $35 billion and 7 year notes on October 27

The 2 year yield is currently at 4.565%. The high for the cycle and going back to August 2007 reached 4.614% earlier today.

The 5 year yield is currently at 4.359%. It reached a high today of 4.409% which was the highest level since August 2007.

The 2 year yield started at 0.75% at the start of January this year and has soared to the upside as the Fed has moved to a more restrictive monetary policy.

US 2 year yield