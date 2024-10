The Treasury maintained the language in the quarterly refunding announcement that said they didn't expect a need to raise coupon auction sizes for the next several quarters. This was largely expected was coupled with no surprises for coupon sizes at:

$58B in 3s

$42B in 10s

$25b in 30s

Overall the announcement includes $125 billion of refunding at $8.6 billion in new cash. A lone change is that 5-year TIPS will increase to $22B from $21B in December.