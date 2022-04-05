A US Treasury spokesperson being unusually blunt.
He or she should probably add: "What part of sanctions don't you understand?" (Oil excepted ... but that's not Treasury's department).
----
Related to this from earlier:
A US Treasury spokesperson being unusually blunt.
He or she should probably add: "What part of sanctions don't you understand?" (Oil excepted ... but that's not Treasury's department).
----
Related to this from earlier:
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read