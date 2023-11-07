China, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam on monitoring list

Vietnam added back to the list after current account surplus exceeded threshold

Switzerland and South Korea removed from monitoring list

China remains on monitoring list due to lack of transparency around exchange rate policy and large surplus with US

Estimates that intervention to strengthen yuan was not strong enough to exceed criteria during monitoring period

I have long maintained that if Switzerland wasn't named a manipulator during the period when it was openly manipulating EUR/CHF at 1.20, then no one will be.