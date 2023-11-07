- China, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam on monitoring list
- Vietnam added back to the list after current account surplus exceeded threshold
- Switzerland and South Korea removed from monitoring list
- China remains on monitoring list due to lack of transparency around exchange rate policy and large surplus with US
- Estimates that intervention to strengthen yuan was not strong enough to exceed criteria during monitoring period
I have long maintained that if Switzerland wasn't named a manipulator during the period when it was openly manipulating EUR/CHF at 1.20, then no one will be.